Belgorod border area
Reporter explains significance of attack that happened across Russian border
A group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, has claimed responsibility for what Moscow said was a "sabotage" attack just across the border in Russia. A Ukrainian official acknowledged that the units had carried out an operation in the area, but insisted they were acting independently.
02:25 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Belgorod border area
Reporter explains significance of attack that happened across Russian border
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trevi fountain protest
Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky g7
Zelensky responds to Wagner chief's claims about Bakhmut
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Friday, May 12, 2023 this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/Canadian Press via AP)
What is causing air quality warnings in northern US?
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Image #: 27919660 epa04115935 A handout photo released by Syria's Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar Assad speaking during a meeting in Damascus, Syria on 08 March 2014 to mark the 51st anniversary of the March 8th revolution. Assad said that the country will go on with the reconciliation efforts along with its fight against terrorism. EPA/SANA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES /LANDOV
Arab League welcomes back brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail erdogan anderson intv
CNN to Turkish president: Do you actually believe that Biden wants to topple you?
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hancocks rohingya cyclone mocha pkg 1
They were persecuted by their own country. Now, a cyclone has left them displaced
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab china comedian li haoshi
China issues $2 million dollar fine for quip about army
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeusalem day journalists
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KJU vpx 3
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexicovolcano01
Multiple volcanic eruptions near Mexico City caught on camera
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colombia search pozzebon vpx 2
Recording of grandmother's voice used to search for children lost in jungle
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cia recruitment video vpx 3
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN