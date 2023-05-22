Reporter explains significance of attack that happened across Russian border
A group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, has claimed responsibility for what Moscow said was a "sabotage" attack just across the border in Russia. A Ukrainian official acknowledged that the units had carried out an operation in the area, but insisted they were acting independently.
World News 16 videos
