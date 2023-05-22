These African rugby players inspire on and off the pitch
Current and retired rugby players, Dennis Ombachi, Michael Wokorach and Babalwa Latsha, show how they're elevating the sport across Africa and inspiring others to follow their footsteps.
23:01 - Source: CNN
African Voices
