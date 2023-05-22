Dennis Ombachi Screengrab African Voices
These African rugby players inspire on and off the pitch
Current and retired rugby players, Dennis Ombachi, Michael Wokorach and Babalwa Latsha, show how they're elevating the sport across Africa and inspiring others to follow their footsteps.
23:01 - Source: CNN
African Voices 15 videos
Dennis Ombachi Screengrab African Voices
These African rugby players inspire on and off the pitch
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Kenyan Rugby Chef pkg 051708ASEG3 cnni sport_00002001.png
Introducing the "roaming chef" who is heating up on and off the rugby pitch
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp African Rugby pkg 051508ASEG3 cnni sport_00002001.png
Babalwa Latsha breaks barriers for African women in rugby
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
African Voices PSquare Screengrab
P-Square talks breakup, reunion ahead of new studio album
22:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
p square reunite african voices 050610PSEG1 cnni business_00002721.png
P-Square reunite for their first album in almost a decade
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Davido's fourth studio-album "Timeless" a comeback and a healing story_00022415.png
Davido opens up about new album 'Timeless'
06:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AVCM DAVIDO
How Davido's fourth-studio album "Timeless" is both a comeback and a healing story
22:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Toyin Abraham frame grab from African Voices My Drive
My Drive with Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frame grab from African Voices
Davido talks politics and album process
06:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
african voices changemakers james kagambi mountaineer sport kenya spc_00064020.png
Record-breaking Kenyan climber wants to advance the sport in his country
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Sadat Kawawa Screengrab
African athletes ride the wave of success
23:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pascal Siakam 1 African Voices Screengrab
African basketball stars pave the way for young athletes
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shaun Anderson Medal AV Screengrab
South African Paralympic archer aims for gold
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Shaun Anderson Screengrab
South African athletes set their sights on the Olympics, Paralympics
23:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Caitlin Rooscrantz Screengrab
Artistic gymnast raises the bar in South Africa
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN