What is causing air quality warnings in northern US?
Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into parts of the central US and could linger in the days ahead, health and weather officials warned. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar reports.
02:20 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
What is causing air quality warnings in northern US?
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN to Turkish president: Do you actually believe that Biden wants to topple you?
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
They were persecuted by their own country. Now, a cyclone has left them displaced
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
China issues $2 million dollar fine for quip about army
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Multiple volcanic eruptions near Mexico City caught on camera
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Recording of grandmother's voice used to search for children lost in jungle
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Insatiable': Royal commentator on what Harry and Meghan chase reveals
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
A young football fan's phone was stolen at a match. Then this happened
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from supporters of winning party in Thailand's election
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We lost everything': Dozens left homeless after Israel bombs building it says terrorists used
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Amanpour details what has made Erdogan 'unpredictable'
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Many in Turkey are still reeling from the catastrophic earthquake. Hear what they say about the election
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN