Retired colonel explains why F-16 jets could be a 'game changer'
The Biden administration has signaled to European allies that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN. Retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton explains the significance of the jets.
