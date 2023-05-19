A General Dynamics F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet (serial 84-1236, belonging to USAF (United States Air Force) 64 Aggressor Squadron) at Nellis AFB near Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 16, 2022. (Larry MacDougal via AP)
Retired colonel explains why F-16 jets could be a 'game changer'
The Biden administration has signaled to European allies that the US would allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions told CNN. Retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton explains the significance of the jets.
01:11 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
