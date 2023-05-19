Erin on Russia ban
Russia has called out and banned Erin Burnett from entering the country. See what she has to say
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett reacts to Russia banning her, along with several prominent American figures, from entering the country.
00:59 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Erin on Russia ban
Russia has called out and banned Erin Burnett from entering the country. See what she has to say
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Image #: 27919660 epa04115935 A handout photo released by Syria's Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar Assad speaking during a meeting in Damascus, Syria on 08 March 2014 to mark the 51st anniversary of the March 8th revolution. Assad said that the country will go on with the reconciliation efforts along with its fight against terrorism. EPA/SANA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES /LANDOV
Arab League welcomes back brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail erdogan anderson intv
CNN to Turkish president: Do you actually believe that Biden wants to topple you?
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hancocks rohingya cyclone mocha pkg 1
They were persecuted by their own country. Now, a cyclone has left them displaced
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab china comedian li haoshi
China issues $2 million dollar fine for quip about army
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp spain fire weather chinchar FST 051912SEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Fast-moving wildfire in Spain forces hundreds to leave homes
00:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeusalem day journalists
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KJU vpx 3
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexicovolcano01
Multiple volcanic eruptions near Mexico City caught on camera
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colombia search pozzebon vpx 2
Recording of grandmother's voice used to search for children lost in jungle
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)
'Insatiable': Royal commentator on what Harry and Meghan chase reveals
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
boy phone marseille 1
A young football fan's phone was stolen at a match. Then this happened
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton trump split 05162023 vpx
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cia recruitment video vpx 3
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thailand voter hancocks vpx
Hear from supporters of winning party in Thailand's election
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN