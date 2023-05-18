Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
While covering a Jerusalem Day march, where Israelis celebrate capturing east Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 war, some journalists were forced to take cover as attendees threw rocks, bottles and other objects. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
01:52 - Source: CNN
