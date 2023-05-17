Efforts to save endangered species on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands
Endangered species on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands are being threatened by climate change. As CNN's Lynda Kinkade reports, the country is trying a "debt-for-nature" deal to fund conservation efforts.
02:53 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Efforts to save endangered species on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kayaker in Hawaii gets frightening surprise while fishing
01:32
Now playing- Source: KITV
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Taylor Swift defend a concertgoer mid performance
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I was ready': Bills trainer who helped save Damar Hamlin gives commencement speech
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survey finds these US employees are the happiest
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Composer accused of attending coronation as Meghan Markle in disguise speaks with CNN
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fifth grader stuns internet with spirited piano performance
02:06
Now playing- Source: KHOU
Study shows women considered obese make less money per hour. Hear from activist fighting for weight laws
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
How NASA keeps its 46-year-old Voyager spacecraft going
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Woman survives 5 days in the wild on wine
01:40
Now playing- Source: Nine News
'It was warm': Possible meteorite strikes New Jersey home
01:29
Now playing- Source: KYW
This is the effect 4-day school week has on students' test scores
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN