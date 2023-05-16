Hear from supporters of winning party in Thailand's election
Thai voters delivered a powerful message to the country's military-backed government after the progressive Move Forward Party, which gained a huge following among young Thais for its reformist platform, won the most seats and the largest share of the popular vote. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
02:40 - Source: CNN
