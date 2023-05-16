See state of Russian missiles after Ukraine intercepts 18 of them
Ukraine's Air Force intercepted 18 missiles launched by Russia at the country overnight. Officials said Kyiv was hit by an "exceptional" attack but that Ukraine's air defense destroyed most of the missiles and drones launched. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
01:46 - Source: CNN
