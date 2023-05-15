See moment Israeli military strikes building in Gaza it says terrorists used
CNN Senior International Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Gaza and speaks to residents who are reeling from the aftermath of the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
02:27 - Source: CNN
See moment Israeli military strikes building in Gaza it says terrorists used
02:27
Source: CNN
