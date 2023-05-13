Composer Karl Jenkins confirms he was not Meghan Markle in disguise at coronation
Sir Karl Jenkins sparked a flurry of online debate during the coronation of King Charles III, with social media users speculating he might be Meghan Markle in disguise. The composer set the record straight on CNN This Morning, confirming he was not the Duchess of Sussex in an elaborate costume.
00:59 - Source: CNN
