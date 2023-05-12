Wagner leader accuses Putin's military of cutting and running in new audio
The leader of the Russian private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin took to his Telegram channel and other accounts to express discontent with Russia's army, saying a Russian brigade had "fled" around the eastern city of Bakhmut. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
02:38 - Source: CNN
