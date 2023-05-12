World News 16 videos
'They are going to get killed, all of them': Ukrainian on front lines
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israel Defense Forces apologizes for death of Shireen Abu Akleh on live TV
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter rides 'train of death' with migrants seeking asylum
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Many in Turkey are still reeling from the catastrophic earthquake. Hear what they say about the election
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner leader accuses Putin's military of cutting and running in new audio
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Palestinian militants fire hundreds of rockets from Gaza toward Israel
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Helicopter flies inches above stranded truck driver to save his life
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Japanese FM reveals country's concerns amid tension with these two neighbors
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman survives 5 days in the wild on wine
01:40
Now playing- Source: Nine News
Ex-PM waits patiently as troops smash windows to get to him
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what was different about Russia's Victory Day parade this year
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Missed it? Here's King Charles' coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Migrant trapped in web of barbed wires at US-Mexico border as end of Title 42 nears
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains what leads to deadly ethnic violence in Indian state
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Serbian police detained wrong man before catching shooting suspect
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Belgrade police chief details how school shooting unfolded
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN