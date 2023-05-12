Many in Turkey are still reeling from the catastrophic earthquake. Hear what they say about the election
Grief and pain still grip people in Turkey after the massive earthquake that claimed thousands in the country. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing mounting challenges in the upcoming presidential election as many blame his government's botched earthquake response. CNN's Jomana Karasheh has more.
04:15 - Source: CNN
