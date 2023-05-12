Social media mistakes Welsh composer for Meghan Markle at coronation
Conspiracy theorists online believe Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, showed up to the coronation of King Charles III disguised like a man in a shaggy wig, glasses and even a fake mustache. Yet, the viral pictures are of Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins. He joins CNN This Morning to talk about the case of mistaken identity.
02:28 - Source: CNN
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
