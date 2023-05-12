meghan composer vpx
Social media mistakes Welsh composer for Meghan Markle at coronation
Conspiracy theorists online believe Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, showed up to the coronation of King Charles III disguised like a man in a shaggy wig, glasses and even a fake mustache. Yet, the viral pictures are of Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins. He joins CNN This Morning to talk about the case of mistaken identity.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
meghan composer vpx
Social media mistakes Welsh composer for Meghan Markle at coronation
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
piano performance tiktok viral blurred thumb vpx
Fifth grader stuns internet with spirited piano performance
02:06
Now playing
- Source: KHOU
WDIV Grad in labor vpx 3
Mom in labor walks graduation stage to accept her college diploma
01:28
Now playing
- Source: wdiv
jeopardy backlash 01
'Jeopardy!' faces backlash after all 3 contestants mispronounce answer
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Attack Bunny 1
Fierce bunny removed from neighborhood after lunging at residents
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spill mattingly cnntm
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
snakes airport india
Woman caught with 22 snakes in her luggage at Indian airport
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail lightening
Lightning strikes same tree twice within 14 seconds
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Snakes In The Walls 1
Woman's new home purchase ruined by snakes in the walls
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dreyfuss firing line 2
'Sour grapes': CNN panel reacts to Richard Dreyfuss' comments on Oscars diversity
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Muppets Mayhem
Streaming series 'The Muppets Mayhem'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Edward Enninful and Katy Perry depart the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Pop star's struggle to find her seat at King Charles' coronation goes viral
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KYW Jersey meteorite
'It was warm': Possible meteorite strikes New Jersey home
01:29
Now playing
- Source: KYW
girl scout cookies vpx screengrab
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kangaroos hop through snow thumb
Watch kangaroos hop through snow as cold front hits southeastern Australia
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
royals american idol
See which British royals made a cameo on American Idol
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN