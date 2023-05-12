Israel Defense Forces apologizes for death of Shireen Abu Akleh on live TV
In an interview with CNN's Eleni Giokos, Israeli Defense Forces Chief Spokesperson Daniel Hagari apologized for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. It is the first time the IDF has apologized after conceding last year that there was a "high possibility" she was shot by an Israeli soldier while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The interview was conducted on the one-year-anniversary of Abu Akleh's death.
