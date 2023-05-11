Leighton Missile vpx 1
Retired colonel on how new weapon could be a game changer for Ukraine
The United Kingdom has delivered multiple "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving the nation a new long-range strike capability in advance of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, multiple senior Western officials told CNN. CNN Retired Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton joins CNN's Jim Sciutto to discuss.
03:26 - Source: CNN
