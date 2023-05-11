CNN reporter covering Joran van der Sloot case reacts to his US extradition
Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see American Natalee Holloway in Aruba before she disappeared in 2005, will be extradited to the US. CNN's Jean Casarez, who has been following the case, has the details.
03:01
