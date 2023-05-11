Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks inside the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima January 13, 2012. Van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison by a Peruvian court on Friday for killing Stephany Flores in Lima in 2010, exactly five years after 18-year-old Alabama native Natalee Holloway disappeared on the island of Aruba after spending time with him. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares (PERU - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)
CNN reporter covering Joran van der Sloot case reacts to his US extradition
Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see American Natalee Holloway in Aruba before she disappeared in 2005, will be extradited to the US. CNN's Jean Casarez, who has been following the case, has the details.
03:01 - Source: CNN
