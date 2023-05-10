Palestinian militants fire hundreds of rockets from Gaza toward Israel
Israel's army and Palestinian militants exchanged heavy cross-border fire, with hundreds of rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel after the Israel Defense Forces carried out deadly strikes on what it says are Islamic Jihad organization targets along the strip. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
01:25 - Source: CNN
