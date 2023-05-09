These are the takeaways from Putin's Victory Day speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine has become "hostage" to a regime led by "Western masters" during his Victory Day speech in Moscow's Red Square. CNN's Clare Sebastian has more.
01:51 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
These are the takeaways from Putin's Victory Day speech
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN on the ground as high-tech Russian missile lands nearby
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There is trouble': CNN reporter after Russian oligarch publicly criticizes war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See which weapon alternative Russia is turning to amid looming counteroffensive
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner chief backtracks on threat to Putin's military leaders. Hear why
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Absolutely stunning': Matthew Chance reacts to Wagner leader's threat to Putin's military
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter gets firsthand look at Ukrainians training on donated tanks
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN military analyst breaks down alleged Kremlin drone strike video
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Russia fears a 'major breakthrough' by Ukraine, according to British intelligence report
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures Russian attack inside Ukrainian trenches
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner leader issues ominous warning about his troops in Ukraine
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN on scene after fatal missile strike on apartment building
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Often they shoot at each other': Ukrainian drone operator details chaos in Russian ranks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Putin's fighter jet take fiery nose dive onto Russian territory
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains what the "battlefield math" reveals about Russian forces
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN