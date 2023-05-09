khan arrest
Video shows chaotic and dramatic arrest of ousted Pakistani PM
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops who smashed their way into a courthouse in the country's capital Islamabad to detain him on corruption charges.
00:50 - Source: CNN
