See which British royals made a cameo on 'American Idol'
Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were interrupted by the surprise guests during a live stream from Windsor Castle.
00:58 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 16 videos
See which British royals made a cameo on 'American Idol'
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Missed it? Here's King Charles' coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment King Charles III was crowned
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch archbishop formally crown Queen Camilla
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the famous Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch King Charles III make first balcony appearance after coronation
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains where Prince Harry was seated during coronation and why
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla set off in coach to coronation
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNNI
See hilarious video of TikTok star greeting Will and Kate on London underground
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
British royal titles, explained
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
How does the royal family make its money?
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what you can expect to see at King Charles III's coronation
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN