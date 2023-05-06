King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey for the religious portion of their coronation ceremony.
02:37 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 15 videos
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment King Charles III was crowned
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch archbishop formally crown Queen Camilla
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla set off in coach to coronation
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNNI
See hilarious video of TikTok star greeting Will and Kate on London underground
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
British royal titles, explained
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
How does the royal family make its money?
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what you can expect to see at King Charles III's coronation
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Camilla is a better match for Charles than Diana, according to royal experts
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Royals expert draws parallels between Prince Harry and King Charles
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Britain is reacting to Harry and Meghan taking on the royals
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN