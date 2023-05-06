video thumbnail coach sets off
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla set off in coach to coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey for their coronation.
01:54 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 16 videos
video thumbnail coach sets off
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla set off in coach to coronation
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Queen Elizabeth King Charles
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
kate william tube ride lon orig na
See hilarious video of TikTok star greeting Will and Kate on London underground
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
patrick doyle 3
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thumbnail_ROYAL_TITLES_1
British royal titles, explained
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Royal Funding Explainer Thumbnail 1
How does the royal family make its money?
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Coronation explainer 6
This is what you can expect to see at King Charles III's coronation
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOLTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Why Camilla is a better match for Charles than Diana, according to royal experts
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry king charles similarities sot actws vpx_00001605.png
Royals expert draws parallels between Prince Harry and King Charles
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Prince William, Prince of Wales takes a restaurant booking beside Catherine, Princess of Wales as they visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles iii state visit
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry 60 minutes
Prince Harry: I was probably bigoted before relationship with Meghan
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meghan and Harry docuseries the sun newspaper
How Britain is reacting to Harry and Meghan taking on the royals
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
harry meghan thumbnail 2 lon orig na
See how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Woman at center of Buckingham Palace controversy speaks out
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN