LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Edward Enninful and Katy Perry depart the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Pop star's struggle to find her seat at King Charles' coronation goes viral
Katy Perry was amongst the many guests in attendance during King Charles III's coronation. CNN's Scott McLean reports on the funny moment Perry had trouble finding her seat.
