Wagner chief slams Russian officials in graphic video
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, slammed Russian officials over the lack of ammunition as he pointed to the dead bodies of what he claimed were Wagner fighters behind him. CNN's Nada Bashir has more.
02:23 - Source: CNN
