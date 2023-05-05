CNN reporter gets firsthand look at Ukrainians training on donated tanks
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from Germany, where Ukrainians are getting trained to operate the fleet of Leopard 1 tanks supplied by European allies.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
CNN reporter gets firsthand look at Ukrainians training on donated tanks
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the drone attack video Putin is calling an assassination attempt
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Russia fears a 'major breakthrough' by Ukraine, according to British intelligence report
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures Russian attack inside Ukrainian trenches
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner leader issues ominous warning about his troops in Ukraine
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN on scene after fatal missile strike on apartment building
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Often they shoot at each other': Ukrainian drone operator details chaos in Russian ranks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Putin's fighter jet take fiery nose dive onto Russian territory
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains what the "battlefield math" reveals about Russian forces
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier stops to admire sunset in the middle of firefight
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a Moscow court silenced a Putin critic
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video shows purported Russian strike on Ukrainian position
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Did Russia attack its own city on purpose? Military analyst weighs in
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment Russia accidentally bombs its own city
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian tanks roll past CNN reporter as they appear to head toward Ukraine (February 2022)
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN