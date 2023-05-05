Yevgeny Prigozhin
Hear head of Wagner Group scream at Putin's defense minister
The Lead
Video shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russian private military company Wagner Group, lambaste Russian officials and blame them for "tens of thousands" of casualties resulting from the war in Ukraine. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
03:16 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Hear head of Wagner Group scream at Putin's defense minister
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
serbia manhunt
Serbian police detained wrong man before catching shooting suspect
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
India population
India gains global new title as China's population declines
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
patrick doyle 3
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine training tanks germany vpx
CNN reporter gets firsthand look at Ukrainians training on donated tanks
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thumbnail_ROYAL_TITLES_1
British royal titles, explained
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail prigozhin corpse video
Wagner chief releases graphic video slamming lack of ammunition
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine front lines npw dnt
Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Chinese civilian ship passing through the waters between mainland China and Kinmen. China has been constructing a new international airport near the border with Kinmen.
Taiwanese official: It's 'basically impossible' to defend Kinmen against China
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spain drought pleitgen
This medieval village was submerged in water. A severe drought changed that
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
melissa bell paris protest may day
'The tear gas is so heavy ... I can barely breathe': CNN Paris correspondent
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt
Never-before-seen images of Chinese military blimp explained by reporter
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Walrus expert Rune Aae (L) and initiator Erik Holm unveil a bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus, on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. - Freya gained global attention in the summer of the year 2022 after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her. The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk. (Photo by Annika Byrde / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria gps iso 4 30 23
Fareed's Take: These 3 revolutions could truly transform India
06:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
benjamin netanyahu ISO gps 0430
Netanyahu says this is the 'only way' to stop Iran's nuclear threat
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN