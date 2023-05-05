patrick doyle 3
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
Scottish composer Patrick Doyle has composed scores for Hollywood franchises like "Harry Potter" and "Thor." CNN's Isa Soares talks to him about his latest challenge: composing the coronation march for King Charles.
04:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
patrick doyle 3
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
belgrade police chief
Belgrade police chief details how school shooting unfolded
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Chinese civilian ship passing through the waters between mainland China and Kinmen. China has been constructing a new international airport near the border with Kinmen.
Taiwanese official: It's 'basically impossible' to defend Kinmen against China
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spain drought pleitgen
This medieval village was submerged in water. A severe drought changed that
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
melissa bell paris protest may day
'The tear gas is so heavy ... I can barely breathe': CNN Paris correspondent
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt
Never-before-seen images of Chinese military blimp explained by reporter
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Walrus expert Rune Aae (L) and initiator Erik Holm unveil a bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus, on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. - Freya gained global attention in the summer of the year 2022 after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her. The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk. (Photo by Annika Byrde / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria gps iso 4 30 23
Fareed's Take: These 3 revolutions could truly transform India
06:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
benjamin netanyahu ISO gps 0430
Netanyahu says this is the 'only way' to stop Iran's nuclear threat
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hertling cavoli vpx
Hear what US general said that was 'pretty incredible' about Russia's military
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOLTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Why Camilla is a better match for Charles than Diana, according to royal experts
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry king charles similarities sot actws vpx_00001605.png
Royals expert draws parallels between Prince Harry and King Charles
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China circles Taiwan'
See 'scorpion' drone China used to provoke and encircle Taiwan for the first time
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab yousra elbagir
Reporter spotted familiar face covering Sudan evacuation. See what happened next
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yoon biden white house state dinner american pie
Watch South Korean president sing 'American Pie' for Biden
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sudan parents stuck
Hear from family members of Americans stuck in Sudan frustrated with US response
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN