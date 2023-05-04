Queen Elizabeth King Charles
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
Newsroom
It's London, 1953 - the year of Britain's last coronation for Queen Elizabeth II. Using archival footage, CNN shows a country that was smaller, almost entirely white, Christian and full of post-war joie de vivre. Cut to present day, where King Charles is about to be coronated, and head up an entirely different nation and Commonwealth. Bianca Nobilo takes a trip around London to question the relevance of the monarchy today.
02:51 - Source: CNNI
World News 16 videos
Queen Elizabeth King Charles
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
belgrade police chief
Belgrade police chief details how school shooting unfolded
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Chinese civilian ship passing through the waters between mainland China and Kinmen. China has been constructing a new international airport near the border with Kinmen.
Taiwanese official: It's 'basically impossible' to defend Kinmen against China
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spain drought pleitgen
This medieval village was submerged in water. A severe drought changed that
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
melissa bell paris protest may day
'The tear gas is so heavy ... I can barely breathe': CNN Paris correspondent
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt
Never-before-seen images of Chinese military blimp explained by reporter
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Walrus expert Rune Aae (L) and initiator Erik Holm unveil a bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus, on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. - Freya gained global attention in the summer of the year 2022 after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her. The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk. (Photo by Annika Byrde / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed zakaria gps iso 4 30 23
Fareed's Take: These 3 revolutions could truly transform India
06:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
benjamin netanyahu ISO gps 0430
Netanyahu says this is the 'only way' to stop Iran's nuclear threat
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hertling cavoli vpx
Hear what US general said that was 'pretty incredible' about Russia's military
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOLTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Why Camilla is a better match for Charles than Diana, according to royal experts
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry king charles similarities sot actws vpx_00001605.png
Royals expert draws parallels between Prince Harry and King Charles
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China circles Taiwan'
See 'scorpion' drone China used to provoke and encircle Taiwan for the first time
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab yousra elbagir
Reporter spotted familiar face covering Sudan evacuation. See what happened next
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yoon biden white house state dinner american pie
Watch South Korean president sing 'American Pie' for Biden
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sudan parents stuck
Hear from family members of Americans stuck in Sudan frustrated with US response
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN