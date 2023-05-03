Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
See the drone attack video Putin is calling an assassination attempt
Russia claimed Ukraine launched an attempt to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin with a drone strike on the Kremlin overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied his country's involvement. CNN has not yet been able to establish the veracity of the videos circulating on Russian social media purporting to show the detonation of the drone and smoke rising from the direction of the Kremlin.
01:09 - Source: CNN
