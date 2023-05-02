The world of Fashion honors Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala
A closer look at this year's Met Gala's most eye-catching moments and iconic looks.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
The world of Fashion honors Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama: Why US might default and how it affects you
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
An AI-generated song copied the Weeknd and Drake's voice. Who gets paid?
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
School changes reading program after realizing students 'weren't actually learning to read'
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man arranges life savings to send 33 kids to college
03:05
Now playing- Source: KCCI
Hear Michelle Obama joke about dreams of living in White House
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee lawmaker bring infant-sized coffin to state capitol
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Shaq's warning to Gayle King about co-hosting with Charles Barkley
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ultramarathon runner disqualified after completing a mile under 2 minutes
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Americans are buying more marijuana than chocolate
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
A bear wandered into man's backyard. See moment they surprised each other
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN