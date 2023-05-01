Walrus expert Rune Aae (L) and initiator Erik Holm unveil a bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus, on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. - Freya gained global attention in the summer of the year 2022 after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her. The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk. (Photo by Annika Byrde / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by ANNIKA BYRDE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Beloved walrus was controversially euthanized. See how she's being honored
A life-sized bronze sculpture has been unveiled in Oslo, Norway, to commemorate the famous walrus named Freya, who was controversially euthanized over public safety concerns. CNN anchor and correspondent Michael Holmes reports.
01:46 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
- Source: CNN