Mother of former US Marine killed helping Ukrainians recalls their last conversation
The Lead
A former US Marine, Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was killed on the outskirts of Bakhmut late last week, according to his mother and colleagues in Ukraine. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports
03:02 - Source: CNN
