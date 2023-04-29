Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
CNN's Erica Hill and a panel of British royal family experts discuss the future of the United Kingdom ahead of King Charles III's coronation. Watch "The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.
01:12 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 16 videos
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles iii state visit
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anderson harry split video thumb vpx
Anderson Cooper reflects on his interview with Prince Harry
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry camilla split
CNN correspondent breaks down Prince Harry's latest accusation
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry explains why he refers to William as 'arch-nemesis' in new book
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry book kimmel fallon lon orig na
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
prince harry 60 minutes
Prince Harry: I was probably bigoted before relationship with Meghan
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry bookx vpx
'A massive exposé': These are some of Prince Harry's book shocking revelations
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Royal Family
2022: A year the Royal Family will not forget
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meghan and Harry docuseries the sun newspaper
How Britain is reacting to Harry and Meghan taking on the royals
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail harry vpx
Hear Prince Harry discuss family conflict over departure from Royal Family
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
harry meghan thumbnail 2 lon orig na
See how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
harry
'Unconscious bias': Prince Harry doubles down on racism allegations
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Woman at center of Buckingham Palace controversy speaks out
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Prince William: From 'heartthrob' to first in line to the throne
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III is now one of the richest people in the world. Here's how
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN