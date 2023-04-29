nic robertson in uman
CNN on scene after fatal Russian missile strike on apartment building
In Uman, Ukraine, Russian cruise missiles hit a residential building causing several casualties. CNN's Nic Robertson reports from the scene.
03:25 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
nic robertson in uman
CNN on scene after fatal Russian missile strike on apartment building
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yevgeny prigozhin ebof 04282023 vpx
Wagner leader issues ominous warning about his troops in Ukraine
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ward kyiv kamikaze drone damage
CNN on scene in Kyiv after self-detonating drones hit Ukrainian capital (Oct 2022)
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian drone vpx
Video appears to show Iranian self-detonating drone used to attack Ukraine's capital
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robertson building vpx
CNN on scene after fatal missile strike on apartment building
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine counteroffensive npw 04/27/23
'Often they shoot at each other': Ukrainian drone operator details chaos in Russian ranks
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin fighter jet
See Putin's fighter jet take fiery nose dive onto Russian territory
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hertling cavoli vpx
Retired general explains what the "battlefield math" reveals about Russian forces
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Roman Trokhymets sunset vpx
Ukrainian soldier stops to admire sunset in the middle of firefight
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
navalny 04/26/23
See the moment a Moscow court silenced a Putin critic
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Walsh Ukraine purported Russia strike pkg vpx
Surveillance video shows purported Russian strike on Ukrainian position
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Svetlana Maniovich Ward pkg vpx
Report: Russian deputy defense minister's ex-partner living lavish lifestyle in Europe
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leighton vpx
Did Russia attack its own city on purpose? Military analyst weighs in
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
belgorod russia explosion
Video shows moment Russia accidentally bombs its own city
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian tank ukraine newday
Russian tanks roll past CNN reporter as they appear to head toward Ukraine (February 2022)
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia recruit ad
See the new Russian military recruitment ad that's sparking debate
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN