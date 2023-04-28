Reporter spotted familiar face covering Sudan evacuation. See what happened next
Sky News journalist Yousra Elbagir was covering evacuation from Sudan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when she spotted a familiar face in the crowd.
00:56 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Reporter spotted familiar face covering Sudan evacuation. See what happened next
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch South Korean president sing 'American Pie' for Biden
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from family members of Americans stuck in Sudan frustrated with US response
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Often they shoot at each other': Ukrainian drone operator details chaos in Russian ranks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Put your head down and just keep going': Griner gets emotional in first news conference since Russian prison release
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how top Russian official reacted to Tucker Carlson's departure
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dozens of bodies recovered from site of suspected cult
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Western diplomats slam Lavrov in UN meeting
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-CIA chief calls Sudan a 'rapidly deteriorating' situation
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese couple says they were illegally detained and bank cards confiscated
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction.
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear threatening phone call woman says is from Iranian intelligence service
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hitchhiker details violence in Sudan less than a mile away from explosions
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country will soon become the world's most populated
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN