sudan conflict situation port sudan evacuation lon orig 3
'Makes you feel so small': Woman forced to leave forever home for fear of death
Civilians like Dallia Abdelmoniem have been caught in the fierce power struggle in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals. Hear from her about the emotional journey of leaving her family home behind to escape the fighting.
01:44

yoon biden white house state dinner american pie
Watch South Korean president sing 'American Pie' for Biden
00:48
sudan parents stuck
Hear from family members of Americans stuck in Sudan frustrated with US response
02:45
ukraine counteroffensive npw 04/27/23
'Often they shoot at each other': Ukrainian drone operator details chaos in Russian ranks
02:40
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
'Put your head down and just keep going': Griner gets emotional in first news conference since Russian prison release
01:25
carlson lavrov split vpx
See how top Russian official reacted to Tucker Carlson's departure
02:47
kenya graves
Dozens of bodies recovered from site of suspected cult
02:17
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Western diplomats slam Lavrov in UN meeting
02:14
Leon Panetta vpx
Ex-CIA chief calls Sudan a 'rapidly deteriorating' situation
03:04
china banking crisis wang vpx
Chinese couple says they were illegally detained and bank cards confiscated
05:08
Dana + Wolf
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
05:52
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Prince William, Prince of Wales takes a restaurant booking beside Catherine, Princess of Wales as they visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction.
01:14
Massi Kamari abdelaziz iranian dissidents
Hear threatening phone call woman says is from Iranian intelligence service
03:21
hybrid eclipse
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
drone footage of sudan explosion maheen one world
Hitchhiker details violence in Sudan less than a mile away from explosions
02:44
India population
This country will soon become the world's most populated
02:34
