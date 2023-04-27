Roman Trokhymets sunset vpx
Ukrainian soldier stops to admire sunset in the middle of firefight
Erin Burnett Out Front
Ukrainian soldier Roman Trokhymets, fighting on the frontlines of the war against Russia outside Bakhmut, speaks to CNN's Erin Burnett about his experiences in the war.
01:52 - Source: CNN
