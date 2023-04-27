See elite Russian fighter jet on fire after blowing up mid-flight
One of Putin's elite fighter jets burst into flames in mid-flight, nose-diving onto Russian territory. It comes six days after a Russian warplane dropped a bomb in Belgorod, Russia. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.
Source: CNN
