Navalny jokes about solitary confinement
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny spoke to journalists before returning to solitary confinement. Navalny is currently serving a nine-year jail term at a maximum-security prison east of Moscow after being convicted of large-scale fraud by a Russian court last year.
01:03 - Source: CNN
