See how top Russian official reacted to Tucker Carlson's departure
CNN's Erin Burnett examines how Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov reacted to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's departure from the network.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Report: Russian deputy defense minister's ex-partner living lavish lifestyle in Europe
Did Russia attack its own city on purpose? Military analyst weighs in
Video shows moment Russia accidentally bombs its own city
Russian tanks roll past CNN reporter as they appear to head toward Ukraine (February 2022)
See the new Russian military recruitment ad that's sparking debate
Exclusive: How Russia's Wagner Group is influencing the conflict in Sudan
Ex-CIA official identifies what Russian spy ships could be looking for in Nordic waters
See the moment a missile narrowly misses CNN team in Ukraine
See how Putin and Zelensky visited the war zone in Ukraine
WSJ journalist seen in court for first time since detained in Russia
Ukrainian child speaks out after returning home following alleged deportation by Russia
Hear why retired general thinks Ukraine could regain territory from Russia
Putin critic jailed for 25 years after publicly criticizing Ukraine war
Ukrainian refugee in Russia tells CNN why she's 'forbidden' to return home
Video shows building collapsing amid fierce fighting in Bakhmut
