Major river flooding across the upper Midwestern U.S. expands this week
Snowmelt is causing major flooding along parts of the Mississippi River and is expected to worsen. CNN's Rosemary Church interviews Molly Peters, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
03:27 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Major river flooding across the upper Midwestern U.S. expands this week
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
School changes reading program after realizing students 'weren't actually learning to read'
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Los Angeles Dodgers player hasn't played since 2018. He just got his contract renewed
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Michelle Obama joke about dreams of living in White House
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
An AI-generated song copied the Weeknd and Drake's voice. Who gets paid?
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Tennessee lawmaker bring infant-sized coffin to state capitol
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Shaq's warning to Gayle King about co-hosting with Charles Barkley
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ultramarathon runner disqualified after completing a mile under 2 minutes
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Americans are buying more marijuana than chocolate
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
A bear wandered into man's backyard. See moment they surprised each other
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was released after decades in prison, now a court says he must go back
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
I will never forgive and definitely not forget: Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmaker who's a single mom reveals shocking advice she received
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN