Report: Russian deputy defense minister's ex-partner living lavish lifestyle in Europe
As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, one well-known Russian socialite is causing something of an uproar by continuing to travel regularly to France, according to an extensive investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, an investigative team founded by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. A group of protesters gathered in Paris to say that France should put a stop to it ... because of where her money allegedly comes from. CNN's Clarissa Ward has the details.
