World Press Photo of the Year: Photographer speaks about his image that captured the horror of the war in Ukraine
A photograph of a fatally injured pregnant woman being carried from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Ukraine's Mariupol in March of last year has won the World Press Photo of the Year award. Evgeniy Maloletka, the Ukrainian war photographer who shot the image, tells CNN's Laila Harrak the story behind the photo.
01:25 - Source: CNN
