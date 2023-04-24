Activists who fled Iran find the government still tracks them
Activists who have fled Iran's repressive regime find that the government still tracks them. As CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports, some of their parents are even being targeted back home.
03:33 - Source: CNN
