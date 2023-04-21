Did Russia attack its own city on purpose? Military analyst weighs in
A Russian warplane dropped a bomb on a Russian city of more than 400,000 people, leaving a crater 20 meters (65 feet) across, blowing a car onto a roof and damaging buildings in what state media called an "accidental" or "emergency" release of air ordnance. CNN military analyst retired Col. Cedric Leighton weighs in.
02:37
