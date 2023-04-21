See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash travel to Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. They tour the Nazi death camp where they both had Jewish relatives die at the hands of Nazis.
05:52 - Source: CNN
