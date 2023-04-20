This image released by ANSAR ALLAH HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE, shows the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Sanna, Yemen Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Merchants give money to the poor, at least 78 killed in stampede
Early Start
Dozens of people were killed in a crowd surge in Yemen's capital as needy residents in the war-torn nation flocked to receive charity handouts from local merchants during the holy month of Ramadan, officials have confirmed.
01:56 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
This image released by ANSAR ALLAH HOUTHI MEDIA OFFICE, shows the aftermath of a deadly stampede in Sanna, Yemen Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Merchants give money to the poor, at least 78 killed in stampede
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hybrid eclipse
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drone footage of sudan explosion maheen one world
Hitchhiker details violence in Sudan less than a mile away from explosions
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
India population
This country will soon become the world's most populated
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail taliban torture
Hear from some of the victims of Taliban's torture regime
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Japan fukushima 12 years later reactors stewart pkg contd intl hnk vpx_00023612.png
CNN goes inside the Fukushima nuclear plant where wastewater is being treated
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
blair clinton ahern amanpour
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
06:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kishida bodyguard
See bodyguard react to object that narrowly missed the Japanese PM
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nima elbagir sudan
CNN correspondent gets emotional talking about her family in Sudan
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, left, and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Video shows intense fighting in residential areas in Sudan
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
edith gross dana bash holocaust pkg vpx
I will never forgive and definitely not forget: Holocaust survivor shares harrowing story
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indian lawmaker shot vpx
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
500 day cave thumb
See Spanish woman emerge after 500 days alone in a cave
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail darien gap npw actws
See part of the journey migrants risk to reach the US
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sciutto NATO pkg vpx
See the moment Russian ships approach NATO task force while CNN aboard
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN