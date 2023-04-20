Exclusive: How Russia's Wagner Group is influencing the conflict in Sudan
The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been supplying Sudan's Rapid Support Forces with missiles to aid their fight against the country's army, Sudanese and regional diplomatic sources have told CNN. CNN's Nima Elbagir has the exclusive report.
03:05 - Source: CNN
